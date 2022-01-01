Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14
VS
47 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 61 against 57 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.3 vs 129.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches		 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 35%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 68.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or XPS 13 9310
4. Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or ZenBook 14 UX435
5. Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Pavilion 15
7. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Aspire 5 (A515-56)
8. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
9. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
10. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский