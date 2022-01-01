Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34.6 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|436 gramm
|330 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5800
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1460
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9721
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|68.5 dB
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
