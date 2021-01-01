Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.3 vs 146 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~71.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34.6 dB
|53.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|95 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|436 gramm
|1074 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6065
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1405
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10030
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|68.5 dB
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
