You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.3 vs 139 square inches)

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 71 against 61 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches 356 x 252 x 15.9-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.7 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~74.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +33% 400 nits Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 71 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 95 W 95 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 896 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) +208% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.