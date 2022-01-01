Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or Yoga 7i (15”) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and 7i (15”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.3 vs 130.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 71 against 61 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
vs
Yoga 7i (15”)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches		 356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm
14.03 x 9.28 x 0.7-0.76 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 68.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

