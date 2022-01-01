You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 1577-2150% higher FPS

Around 13.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~103%) battery – 75 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) 400 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 80 W 6 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +2867% 7.12 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.