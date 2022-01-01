You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 75 against 59 watt-hours

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.6 vs 135.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm

12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~78.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-41G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-41G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.