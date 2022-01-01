Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 75 against 49 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1485:1
sRGB color space - 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 60 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +16%
7.12 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-51G
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
4. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G or 3x (SF314-510G)
8. Acer Swift X SFX16-51G or Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X SFX16-51G and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский