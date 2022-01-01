You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i7 11390H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 75 against 49 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1485:1 sRGB color space - 98.6% Adobe RGB profile - 69.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 49 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 60 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +16% 7.12 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-51G 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.