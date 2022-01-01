You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i7 1260P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 75 against 52 watt-hours

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~87.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) 400 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 80 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +106% 7.12 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

