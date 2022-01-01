Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
67 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 75 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 135.6 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

