Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (135.6 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 87 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~69%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +52%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
3. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
4. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
5. Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
6. Dell Alienware m15 R6 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
7. MSI Vector GP76 and Dell Alienware x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский