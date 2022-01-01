Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 75 against 64 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Swift X SFX16-51G
4. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
5. Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский