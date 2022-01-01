Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 75 against 68 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (135.6 vs 156.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Swift X SFX16-51G
4. Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
5. Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) vs Blade 17 (2021)
7. Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
8. Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 Plus 7501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский