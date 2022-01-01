You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 75 against 68 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (135.6 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 80 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +279% 7.12 TFLOPS Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.