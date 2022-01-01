Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 75 against 55 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (91.1 vs 135.6 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~88.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 95 / 135 W 60 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +405%
7.12 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
