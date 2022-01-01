You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 75 against 55 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (135.6 vs 160.1 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm

15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~79.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1285:1 sRGB color space - 95% Adobe RGB profile - 69% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits ENVY 17 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 55 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 TGP 80 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +152% 7.12 TFLOPS ENVY 17 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.