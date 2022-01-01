Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs HP Spectre x360 16

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
HP Spectre x360 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 83 against 75 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 95 / 135 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +42%
7.12 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
