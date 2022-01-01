You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i7 11390H RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 83 against 75 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) 400 nits Spectre x360 16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 95 / 135 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W 40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +42% 7.12 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.