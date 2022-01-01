You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2520 x 1680 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 299-407% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 84 against 75 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~85.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space - 94.9% Adobe RGB profile - 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 80 W 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2048 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +543% 7.12 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.