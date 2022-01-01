Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 75 against 56.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.9 vs 135.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1412:1
sRGB color space - 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 376 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
