Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 75 against 56.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.9 vs 135.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches
|312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|Area
|875 cm2 (135.7 inches2)
|690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|45.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1412:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|74.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72.2%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 / 135 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|376 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6070
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9967
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|76.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1