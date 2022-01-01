You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~83.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +14% 400 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 95 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 389 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 68.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

