Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches
|356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
|Area
|875 cm2 (135.7 inches2)
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|53 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 / 135 W
|95 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|389 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6561
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10111
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|68.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
