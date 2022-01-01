You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 75 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level - 34 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1393:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 80.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.1% Response time - 22 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) 400 nits ThinkPad T16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 541 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 80 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +163% 7.12 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 67.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.