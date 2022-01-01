You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 75 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.7 vs 135.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~81.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 34.3 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time - 1:53 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 332 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +405% 7.12 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80.3 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

