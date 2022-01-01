Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 75 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.7 vs 135.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches		 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 34.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:53 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 332 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
2. Legion Slim 7 15" (2021, AMD) vs Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
3. MateBook 16 (2021) vs Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
4. Aspire 1 (A115-32) vs Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD)
5. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
6. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
7. XPS 15 9500 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
8. ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
9. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский