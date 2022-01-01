You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 75 against 61 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.3 vs 135.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 245.9 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.68 x 0.78 inches 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches Area 875 cm2 (135.7 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~82.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 34.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) 400 nits Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 61 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 / 135 W 95 W Weigh of AC adapter - 436 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 80 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2048 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) +152% 7.12 TFLOPS Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 68.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.