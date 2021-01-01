Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
55 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 964710 grams less (around 2127.19 lbs)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 966 kg (2130.03 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 295.9 mm (11.65 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 208.8 mm (8.22 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level 37.7 dB 45.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 97% 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% 64.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.5 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

