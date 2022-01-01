You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors White Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1250:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 97% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 61.3% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 98.4% Response time 30 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.5 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.