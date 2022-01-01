Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100%
Response time 30 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.5 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
2. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
3. Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
5. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
6. XPS 13 9315 vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский