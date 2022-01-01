You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.6 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.6% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.8 mm Colors White Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 227 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1250:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 97% - Adobe RGB profile 61.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100% Response time 30 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 300 nits Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

