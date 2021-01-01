Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Dell Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (95.8 vs 154.1 square inches)
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 963890 grams less (around 2125.38 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 966 kg (2130.03 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 295.9 mm (11.65 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 208.8 mm (8.22 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~67.5%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors White Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.7 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 800:1
sRGB color space 97% 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100%
Response time 30 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 895 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 640 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R3 +229%
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.5 dB 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A No 3x USB 3.1
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

