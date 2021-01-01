Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (95.8 vs 154.4 square inches)
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 963890 grams less (around 2125.38 lbs)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 50 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|White
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37.7 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1250:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +9%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +103%
7931
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +1%
487
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +113%
3736
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
