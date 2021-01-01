Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.8 vs 111 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 964390 grams less (around 2126.48 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 966 kg (2130.03 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 295.9 mm (11.65 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 208.8 mm (8.22 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~75.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

