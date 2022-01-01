You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (95.8 vs 126.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 72.9 against 50 watt-hours

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

24% sharper screen – 282 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors White Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1250:1 - sRGB color space 97% 100% Adobe RGB profile 61.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 300 nits Spectre x360 15 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 72.9 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.