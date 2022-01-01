Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs HP Spectre x360 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (95.8 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 72.9 against 50 watt-hours
- Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 24% sharper screen – 282 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.97 kg (2.14 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches
|359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1250:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +15%
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +10%
4585
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +21%
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +26%
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1