54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
HP Spectre x360 15
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (95.8 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 72.9 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 24% sharper screen – 282 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches		 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
1.41 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
