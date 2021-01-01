Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or MateBook 14s – what's better?

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
62 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
Huawei MateBook 14s
From $1100
CPU
RAM
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.8 vs 111.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 964570 grams less (around 2126.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 966 kg (2130.03 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches		 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~83.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.7 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
300 nits
MateBook 14s +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.5 dB 84.1 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

