Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 964700 grams less (around 2127.16 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 61 against 50 watt-hours
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

Case

Weight 966 kg (2130.03 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches		 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.7 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 1414:1
sRGB color space 97% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% 76.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 76.9%
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.5 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Dell XPS 13 9310
5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or ThinkPad X1 Nano
6. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
8. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
9. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский