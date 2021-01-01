Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (95.8 vs 145.8 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 963460 grams less (around 2124.43 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)

Case

Width 295.9 mm (11.65 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Width 295.9 mm (11.65 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 208.8 mm (8.22 inches) 264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
Thickness 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches) 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 1181:1
sRGB color space 97% 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% 71.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 73.3%
Response time 30 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD) +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.5 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 4x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

