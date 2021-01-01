Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (95.8 vs 145.1 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 963500 grams less (around 2124.52 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|7.7 mm
|Colors
|White
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1250:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9365
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1