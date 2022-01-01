Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)

Case

Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches		 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.7%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 320 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
