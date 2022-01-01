Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
- 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (95.8 vs 120.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.97 kg (2.14 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches
|331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~69.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|10.6 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37.7 dB
|41.1 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1250:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
|374 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4162
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.5 dB
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.0 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
