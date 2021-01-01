Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1120
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (95.8 vs 115.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 964530 grams less (around 2126.79 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
vs
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 966 kg (2130.03 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches		 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~72.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 9.6 mm
Colors White Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.7 dB 40.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1 800:1
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 61.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.5 dB 75 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.0 x 6.9 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

