Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.8 vs 113.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~77.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.3 mm Colors White Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.7 dB 44.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1250:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 97% 100% Adobe RGB profile 61.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 300 nits Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm 324 / 396 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.5 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

