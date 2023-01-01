Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 39.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 100% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2546 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.6 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
4. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
8. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский