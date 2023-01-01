You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 39.4 dB 49 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2546 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.6 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.