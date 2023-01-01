You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39.4 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 95 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 25 W 35 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +152% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2546 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.6 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

