You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39.4 dB 45 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 100% 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 25 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +322% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2546 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.6 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.