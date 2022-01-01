Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches		 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen - No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 / 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 35-40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2546 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
2. ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
3. Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
6. Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
7. ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
8. Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) and Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский