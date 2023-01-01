You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 61 against 55 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 107.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~88.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39.4 dB 45.5 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 940:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile 100% 71% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 95 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2546 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.6 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.