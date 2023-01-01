Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) vs Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
VS
62 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 70 against 61 watt-hours
  • 32% sharper screen – 250 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
vs
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39.4 dB 47.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 411 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 55 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2546 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.6 dB 77.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
