Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 39.4 dB 47.7 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 411 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 25 W 55 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +18% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2546 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.6 dB 77.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

