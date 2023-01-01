You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 71 against 61 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 71 against 61 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~81.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 39.4 dB 42.8 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (IPS, Touch) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 186 grams 338 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon 660M TGP 25 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) +85% 2.703 TFLOPS Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x2546 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.6 dB 82.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.