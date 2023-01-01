Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) vs Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 71 against 61 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-14.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.59 inches
|316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~81.5%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|39.4 dB
|42.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|186 grams
|338 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7688
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9335
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2546 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.6 dB
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1