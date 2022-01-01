Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or Yoga 7i (14”) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) vs 7i (14”)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and 7i (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 68.7 against 61 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
vs
Yoga 7i (14”)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches		 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm
12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~78.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen - Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1044:1
sRGB color space 100% 91.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.9%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 345 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2546 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
2. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
3. ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
4. Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
5. Yoga 9i (14") vs Yoga 7i (14”)
6. XPS 13 9310 vs Yoga 7i (14”)
7. Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Yoga 7i (14”)
8. ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Yoga 7i (14”)
9. Surface Pro 7 vs Yoga 7i (14”)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) and Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский