53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and 9i 14" (Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 75 against 61 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
vs
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches		 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~77.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen - Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 324 / 396 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2546 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

