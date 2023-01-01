Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) or Swift Go (SFG14-71) – what's better?

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) vs Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)

51 out of 100
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) and Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 72 against 65 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
vs
Swift Go (SFG14-71)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches		 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~83.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift Go (SFG14-71)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) or LG Gram 14 (2022)
3. Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Dell XPS 13 9315
6. Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
7. Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский