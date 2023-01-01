You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (103.4 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 90 against 72 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~86% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 3 Noise level - 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1118:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 98.9% Max. brightness Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 740 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x1.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 12.9 x 8.3 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

